Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 51-Year-Old Woman For Allegedly Smuggling ₹1.26-Crore Gold From Riyadh At CSMIA

Customs officials seized 956 grams of crude gold allegedly concealed in a passenger’s clothes after she arrived in Mumbai from Riyadh | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 5, 2026: Mumbai Airport Customs officials have thwarted a gold smuggling bid and have arrested a 51-year-old woman for allegedly smuggling gold sourced from Riyadh.

According to Customs sources, on Monday, Air Intelligence Unit officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, on the basis of spot profiling, intercepted a female passenger who had arrived from Riyadh to Mumbai.

Passenger Intercepted At Airport

The passenger identified herself as Afzalunnisa A, a resident of Karnataka. The Customs Officers asked the passenger whether she was carrying any dutiable goods, contraband or crude gold either in her baggage or on her person.

The passenger replied in the negative. As the reply of the passenger was not found satisfactory, the officers decided to examine her baggage and conduct her personal search.

During the personal search of the passenger, goods purported to be gold were recovered from the pockets of her clothes. The officers recovered and seized two crude gold chains, eight crude gold bangles, and ten crude gold bars, totally weighing 956 grams, valued at Rs 1.26 crore.

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Investigation Underway

"The investigation in the present case is at a preliminary stage and the complete nexus involved in the smuggling activity is yet to be ascertained, further investigation is underway," said a Customs officer.

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