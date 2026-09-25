Mumbai Airport Fraud: 6 Afghan Nationals Arrested Over Allegedly Fraudulent Indian Passports, Fake Identities | File Pic

Mumbai: Six Afghan nationals were arrested at Mumbai International Airport between August 1 and September 22 for allegedly travelling on fraudulently obtained Indian passports. Sahar police have registered five FIRs.

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Investigators said the accused had entered India on Afghan passports with tourist or medical visas and stayed after their visas expired.

Niyaz Khan, 41, arrested on August 6, allegedly obtained passports in Thane in 2015 and Mumbai in 2025 using a false birthplace. Police found a counterfeit voter ID and documents.

Gul Shirulla, intercepted on August 7 while allegedly trying to fly to Dubai, had obtained a passport in 2025 using a false birthplace. Police said he had wiped his phone.

Hamdullah Haji Lahoor, 37, detained on September 11, allegedly obtained a passport in 2022 as “Khalijan Shaikh” and used it for trips to Afghanistan and the UAE.

Sherbat Khan and Sujan Khan, arrested on September 17, allegedly obtained passports using false birthplaces and were caught after returning from Dubai.

Amjad Khan, 40, detained on September 21 while allegedly trying to fly to Dubai, had entered India in 2015 as Mohammad Khalid. He allegedly obtained a passport in 2018 using false details. Forged identity documents were recovered.