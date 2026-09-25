Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 38-Year-Old Tata Memorial Centre Scientific Assistant Duped Of ₹10 Lakh In Online Trading Scam; Case Registered

A Tata Memorial Centre employee allegedly lost Rs 10 lakh after being lured into a fraudulent online stock trading scheme | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: A 38-year-old scientific assistant working at Tata Memorial Centre has allegedly been duped of Rs 10 lakh in an online trading fraud after being lured into a WhatsApp group that promised high returns from stock market investments.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Santosh Krishna Tambe, a resident of TMC Staff Quarters at Pailipada, Trombay, joined a stock market trading group on Telegram around noon on June 1. The accused allegedly obtained his mobile number through the group and subsequently added him to a WhatsApp group named “ANTARA INDIA EVERGREEN”.

Members of the group regularly shared information about stocks that they claimed would generate profits. As some of the stocks recommended in the group appeared to rise in value, Tambe allegedly began believing that the group members were providing genuine stock market guidance. He subsequently started purchasing and trading shares through the Groww app.

Website Offers Trading Plans

A few days later, the accused allegedly shared a link to a website identified as antaraindia.com, claiming that members could participate in a scheme and win prizes. Tambe opened the link, entered his details and logged in. The website allegedly displayed information about stocks that supposedly offered high returns.

According to the complaint, the accused would allocate shares after the stock market closed and instruct investors to sell them the following morning. Different trading plans, including one-day and 10-day trades, were allegedly offered through the platform.

Rs 10 Lakh Deposit Sought

On August 15, an alleged trader associated with the ANTARA group created another group on the Arattai app called “AH103 Antara Rapid Profit Plan Group.” Tambe was allegedly told that depositing Rs 10 lakh would enable him to receive a larger allocation of shares.

Following the instructions, Tambe allegedly invested around Rs 10 lakh on different dates. The ANTARA website subsequently showed a purported total balance of Rs 47.32 lakh in his account. However, the platform also displayed an outstanding amount of Rs 7.84 lakh.

When Tambe questioned the demand through the Arattai group, he was allegedly told that he would have to pay the outstanding Rs 7.84 lakh before the purported Rs 47.32 lakh profit could be withdrawn.

Victim Approaches Police

Tambe reportedly requested that the shares be sold and that the outstanding amount be deducted from the proceeds, with the remaining money returned to him. The accused allegedly refused the request, following which Tambe realised that he had allegedly been duped.

He approached the Cyber Police Station at BKC on September 20 and lodged a complaint through the cybercrime helpline. He subsequently approached the Trombay Police Station.

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Trombay police have registered a case under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are investigating the alleged online trading fraud and the persons behind the groups and website.

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