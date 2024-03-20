Mumbai Airport Expands Summer Flight Operations By 8%; Check Details Here

Mumbai Airport | File photo

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has announced its summer schedule, showcasing an 8% surge in weekly flight movements compared to the summer schedule of 2023. Effective from March 31, 2024, until October 26, 2024, CSMIA continues to accommodate the upsurge in both domestic and international travel. The summer schedule includes expanded services to international destinations such as Paris, Doha, and Hanoi, along with the introduction of a new route to Tashkent.

CSMIA (Mumbai International Airport) anticipates 951 daily movements, up from approximately 882 in the previous summer schedule of 2023. The weekly flight operations in 2024 will witness a hike of over 8% compared to 2023, totalling over 6,657 movements.

IndiGo To Lead The Charts

IndiGo will lead with 1,255 weekly departures, while Air India and Vistara will contribute 539 and 519 weekly departures, respectively. The summer schedule introduces enhanced connectivity with increased flight frequencies to various destinations. Significant increases include 27 additional weekly flights to Delhi, along with frequency additions to Srinagar with 28, Ayodhya with 14, and Kolkata with 9, respectively.

CSMIA acknowledges the evolving needs of passengers and the escalating demand for air travel. Travellers can expect 682 domestic and 269 international movements, including the newly introduced routes.

Details On International Flights

Moreover, Vistara will operate to Paris five times a week, Akasa Air to Doha four times weekly, and Uzbekistan Airways to Tashkent twice a week. Vistara will also offer daily flights to Hanoi. The airport has meticulously crafted this schedule not only to meet the burgeoning demands of passenger traffic at CSMIA but also to ensure that travellers enjoy optimal convenience and safety through efficient direct flight connections.