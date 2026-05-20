Mumbai Airport Drug Haul: 2 African Passengers Arrested With Cocaine Capsules | Representative Image

Mumbai: The officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have busted an international drug smuggling syndicate involved in smuggling of cocaine. The agency officials have arrested two African passengers who had concealed capsules containing cocaine in their body cavity. During the medical treatment, the passengers purged a total of 63 capsules containing cocaine valued at Rs 4.25 crore.

According to the DRI sources, based on specific intelligence two African passengers, including a woman, coming from Addis Ababa were intercepted on their arrival at Mumbai Airport on May 16. Upon persistent questioning, both the passengers admitted to having ingested capsules containing narcotic drugs for smuggling into India.

After securing required permissions from the local court, both passengers were then immediately admitted to a nearby government hospital. "Over the following three days, both the passengers purged a total of 63 capsules, which on testing gave positive results for cocaine. A total of 850 grams of cocaine with an estimated value of Rs 4.25 crore in the international illicit market was recovered from both the passengers," said a DRI source.

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The recovered cocaine was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act and both the passengers were arrested. The officials are now probing who had supplied the said consignment of drugs to the passengers and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai.

Last week, DRI officials had apprehended an African male passenger upon his arrival at the Airport, Mumbai. He was found to have ingested capsules containing Cocaine. The passenger purged a total of 70 capsules, amounting to 1.084 kg of cocaine worth Rs 5.42 crore in the illicit market, which was recovered.

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