Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: DRI Seizes Cocaine Worth ₹13.29 Crore In 2 Smuggling Cases At CSMIA, 2 Arrested

DRI officials seize cocaine worth over ₹13 crore during two anti-narcotics operations at Mumbai Airport | File Photo

Mumbai, May 17: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, foiled a major drug smuggling attempt at Mumbai Airport in two separate cases and seized 2.659 kg of cocaine worth Rs 13.295 crore in a major operation against narcotics trafficking. Two persons have been arrested by the DRI under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Liquid cocaine seized from woman passenger

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI seized 1.575 kg of liquid cocaine valued at approximately Rs 7.875 crore in the illicit market from a female passenger arriving from Addis Ababa. During the examination of the baggage, eight pouches containing liquid cocaine were recovered.

African passenger caught with ingested capsules

In another operation, an African male passenger was intercepted upon his arrival at Mumbai Airport. He was found to have ingested capsules containing cocaine. The passenger purged a total of 70 capsules, amounting to 1.084 kg of cocaine worth Rs 5.42 crore in the illicit market, which was recovered.

The contraband was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and both passengers were arrested.

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Probe underway into trafficking network

Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network behind the drug trafficking operation.

The DRI stated that it remains committed to building a “Nasha Mukt Bharat” by intercepting narcotics consignments, dismantling international trafficking syndicates, and safeguarding the health, well-being, and security of the nation.

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