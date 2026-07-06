Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: DRI Seizes 2.128 Kg Cocaine Worth ₹10.65 Crore, Foreign National Arrested At CSMIA

DRI officers seized 2.128 kg of suspected cocaine concealed in trolley bag handles at Mumbai airport | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, July 6: In a major operation against narcotics trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, seized 2.128 kg of cocaine valued at approximately Rs 10.65 crore in the illicit market from a female passenger arriving from Freetown via Nairobi at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Cocaine Concealed In Trolley Handles

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the female passenger on her arrival on Sunday. The passenger's baggage, when put through an X-ray machine, revealed that something was concealed in the metallic handles of her trolley bags.

Subsequently, the metallic handles were removed from the bags carried by the passenger and cut open, resulting in the recovery of 17 cylindrical packets. The packets were found to contain a white powdery substance, which, on testing with a field test kit, tested positive for cocaine.

Contraband Seized

A total of 2,128 grams (net weight) of cocaine, valued at Rs 10.65 crore in the illicit market, was recovered. The recovered contraband was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network behind the drug trafficking.

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"DRI remains steadfast in its resolve to relentlessly intercept narcotics, dismantle international trafficking syndicates, and safeguard the health, well-being, and security of the nation," said a DRI official.

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