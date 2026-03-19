Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: 51-Year-Old Ulhasnagar Man Arrested With ₹6 Crore Hydroponic Weed Concealed In Food Packets

Customs officials seize hydroponic weed worth ₹6 crore from passenger arriving in Mumbai from Bangkok | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 19: A 51-year-old Ulhasnagar resident has been arrested by the Mumbai Airport Customs officials for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 6 crore concealed in food packets and sourced from Bangkok.

Passenger intercepted at Mumbai airport

According to Customs sources, on the basis of spot profiling, one passenger, H.T. Rupani, who had arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok on Thursday, was intercepted.

The officials examined his trolley bag and, upon opening the said trolley bag, a few clothes and some food packets were found inside. On opening the food packets, each one contained a plastic packet which contained a green-coloured dry leafy substance in fruiting and flowering top form, purported to be hydroponic weed.

Drugs concealed in food packets

A total of seven packets were recovered from Rupani containing a green-coloured dry leafy substance in fruiting and flowering top form of the cannabis plant known as hydroponic weed, a substance covered under the NDPS Act.

"In his statement, Rupani admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery, and seizure of the narcotic substance that is the fruiting and flowering top of a plant purported to be hydroponic weed, having a net weight of 6091 grams from his bag for monetary consideration. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage, and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said a Customs official.

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Accused sent to judicial custody

Advocate Birendra Yadav argued for the accused in the court, after which he was sent to judicial custody.

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