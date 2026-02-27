 Mumbai Airport Customs Handover Religious Articles Left Behind By Travellers To Respective Communities
Mumbai Airport Customs has handed over 35 kirpans and four Holy Bibles left behind by international travellers to respective religious organisations after due procedures, drawing appreciation from community representatives.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 03:47 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport Customs return sacred items left by international passengers to concerned religious organisations after completing formalities | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 26: The Mumbai Airport Customs department has started an initiative to hand over religious texts, sacred items and mementos left behind by international travellers to their respective religious communities after completing due procedures.

Under this initiative, 35 kirpans were handed over to a Chembur-based welfare trust and four Bibles to a church. Customs sources said that the handover of religious articles took place earlier this month.

A Customs official said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III has handed over religious texts, sacred items and mementos left behind by international travellers to their respective religious communities after completing due procedures. In this initiative, 35 kirpans were handed over to ‘Sat Sri Akaal Welfare Trust’ and four Holy Bibles to ‘New Life Assembly of God Church’, for which both entities expressed appreciation to the department.”

Trust expresses gratitude

The Sat Sri Akaal Welfare Trust, in a letter addressed to the Chief Commissioner of Customs, CSMI Airport, Mumbai, expressed its gratitude and appreciated the efforts of the Customs department for the exemplary cooperation, support and understanding extended during the dignified and respectful handover of religious articles pertaining to Sikhism.

“The Trust deeply acknowledges and commends the professionalism, sensitivity and cultural awareness demonstrated, reflecting a commendable respect for religious sentiments and values. Such conduct not only upholds the highest standards of public service but also strengthens mutual trust and harmony,” the letter, presented by the Chairman of the trust, S. Puran Singh Banga, stated.

