Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: 28-Year-Old Relationship Manager Arrested With Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹11.82 Crore Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA

Customs officials seized hydroponic weed worth ₹11.82 crore from a passenger arriving in Mumbai from Bangkok and arrested her under the NDPS Act | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 11: A 28-year-old woman who works as a relationship manager in a company has been arrested by Mumbai Airport Customs officials for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 11.82 crore sourced from Bangkok.

Customs interception and seizure

According to the Customs sources, the agency officials intercepted one passenger, namely Harsha Sunny, in the early hours of Thursday on the basis of suspicion that she might be carrying contraband items, after she arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai from Bangkok.

A search of the baggage was then carried out. On examination of her trolley bag, the officers found 12 vacuum-sealed transparent plastic packets containing fruiting and flowering tops of the cannabis plant purported to be hydroponic weed (ganja), a substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, weighing 11,824 grams and valued at Rs 11.82 crore.

She was arrested and produced before the court, which remanded her to judicial custody. "The investigation in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said a Customs officer.

Also Watch:

Legal representation and statement

"This appears to be a classic case of an unsuspecting traveller being exploited by organised traffickers. The young woman had visited Bangkok for tourism and to explore professional opportunities in the nail-art and modelling sectors. A person who befriended her during the trip allegedly gained her confidence and persuaded her to carry a bag to India. Our client’s consistent case is that she had no knowledge of any illegal contents. We urge the public not to rush to conclusions while the investigation is still in progress,” said Advocate Prabhakar Tripathi, who represented the arrested woman in the court.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/