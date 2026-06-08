Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 35-Year-Old Vadodara Man For Smuggling Weed Worth ₹4.79 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Customs officers seize nearly 4.8 kg of suspected cannabis concealed in a passenger's luggage after his arrival from Bangkok | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 8: Mumbai Airport Customs have busted a drugs trafficking syndicate and have arrested a 35-year-old man on Monday for allegedly smuggling drugs sourced from Bangkok.

Gujarat man intercepted at Mumbai Airport

According to Customs sources, one passenger, namely P.K. Bhatt, a resident of Vadodara, Gujarat, was intercepted by Customs officers after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok in the wee hours of Monday.

Thereafter, the examination of his trolley bag was conducted. Upon opening the bag, a few clothes were found inside. The officers then examined the clothes and discovered 10 airtight plastic packets containing a green-coloured dry substance purported to be weed (cannabis), collectively weighing 4,794 grams and valued at around Rs 4.79 crore.

Admission and preliminary investigation

A summons was issued to Bhatt, and his voluntary statement was recorded, wherein he admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotic substance — the fruiting and flowering top of the plant purported to be weed (cannabis) — for monetary consideration.

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"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with law and the statement tendered by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be identified and traced. The investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage, and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the associates and other persons connected with the offence," said a Customs officer.

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