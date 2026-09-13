Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: 22-Year-Old Held With Nearly 5 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹1.73 Crore | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs sourced from Vietnam.



According to the Customs sources, on the basis of suspicion, one passenger, Kerala resident, U.F. Arappayil, arriving from Hanoi to Mumbai was suspected of carrying narcotic drugs concealed in his baggage. The said passenger was intercepted after he had crossed the green channel in the Arrival Hall.





"He admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotics substance that is fruiting and flowering top of plant purported to be hydroponic weed having net weight of 4932 grams valued at around Rs 1.73 crore from his check in bag for monetary consideration. He was then placed under arrest," said a Customs official.



"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced in the commission of the offence. The investigations in the case are at preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused involved in the smuggling of the hydroponic weed," the official said.

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