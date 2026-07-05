 Mumbai Airport: DRI Arrests Woman, Seizes Alleged ₹6 Crore Worth Of Smuggled Gold From Dubai Passenger At CSMIA
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Mumbai Airport: DRI Arrests Woman, Seizes Alleged ₹6 Crore Worth Of Smuggled Gold From Dubai Passenger At CSMIA

The DRI arrested a woman after allegedly seizing 4 kg of foreign-origin gold worth around Rs 6 crore from her at Mumbai airport. The passenger, who arrived from Dubai, allegedly concealed four gold bars inside her trousers. The gold was seized under the Customs Act, and further investigation is underway.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Sunday, July 05, 2026, 01:13 AM IST
Mumbai Airport: DRI Arrests Woman, Seizes Alleged ₹6 Crore Worth Of Smuggled Gold From Dubai Passenger At CSMIA
DRI officials seized four foreign-origin gold bars allegedly concealed by a woman passenger arriving from Dubai at Mumbai airport | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, July 4, 2026: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a woman after allegedly seizing 4 kg of foreign-origin gold worth around Rs 6 crore from her at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, officials said on Saturday.

Gold Seized At Airport

According to the DRI, the passenger was intercepted after arriving from Dubai on Friday based on specific intelligence. During a search of the passenger and her belongings, officers allegedly recovered four foreign-marked gold bars weighing a total of 4,000 grams.

The agency said the gold bars had been concealed inside the woman's trousers in an alleged attempt to smuggle the precious metal into the country.

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Investigation Underway

The gold, estimated to be worth around Rs 6 crore, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested, and further investigation is under way to identify others who may be linked to the alleged smuggling attempt, the DRI said.

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