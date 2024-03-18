Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Gold Worth ₹1.71 Cr In 5 Different Cases |

Mumbai: Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone III on Saturday seized over 2.78kg gold valued at Rs1.71 crore and various electronic goods in nine different cases.

In the first case, a foreign national, travelling from Addis Ababa was intercepted and five gold melted bars weighing 987 grams was found concealed in his handbag. In another case, an Indian national, travelling from Singapore was intercepted and gold dust in wax form weighing 820 grams was found concealed in his inner garments.

Gold Concealed In Body

The Customs officials said that in the third case, an Indian national, travelling from Dubai was intercepted and gold jewellery weighing 400 grams was found concealed on his body.

In the fourth case, two Indian nationals, travelling from Dubai were intercepted based on baggage screening and gold jewellery, two gold rhodium-plated keys, collectively weighing 242.40 grams and various electronic goods were recovered.

Gold Found In Trousers, Electronics

"Gold was found concealed in trousers worn by one of the passengers and the electronic goods were found in a check-in bag of the second passenger," said an official.

In the fifth case, an Indian national, travelling from Riyadh was intercepted and two gold bars weighing 216 grams were found concealed in the ear-pods.