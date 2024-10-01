 Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes 1.34 Kg Of Ganja Worth ₹1.34 Crore From Bangkok Passenger
On September 30, 2024, The Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai, Zone-III, on profiling intercepted a passenger who arrived from Bangkok and seized 1346 grams of suspected Ganja (Marijuana) with an estimated provisional value of ₹1.34 Crore.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Airport Customs intercepts 1.34 kg of ganja worth ₹1.34 crore from a passenger arriving from Bangkok | File Photo

The contraband was ingeniously packed in vacuum-sealed packets and further concealed inside food packets, which were placed inside a trolley bag carried by the passenger.

Airport Customs intercepts 1.34 kg of ganja worth ₹1.34 crore from a passenger arriving from Bangkok | File Photo

This diligent effort culminated in the arrest of the passenger under the NDPS Act, 1985, for possession and attempted smuggling of narcotic substance.

article-image

The Airport Commissionerate remains committed to maintaining stringent security measures and ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens by curbing such illegal activities.

