Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes 1.34 Kg Of Ganja Worth ₹1.34 Crore From Bangkok Passenger

Airport Customs intercepts 1.34 kg of ganja worth ₹1.34 crore from a passenger arriving from Bangkok | File Photo

Mumbai: On September 30, 2024, The Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai, Zone-III, on profiling intercepted a passenger who arrived from Bangkok and seized 1346 grams of suspected Ganja (Marijuana) with an estimated provisional value of ₹1.34 Crore.

The contraband was ingeniously packed in vacuum-sealed packets and further concealed inside food packets, which were placed inside a trolley bag carried by the passenger.

This diligent effort culminated in the arrest of the passenger under the NDPS Act, 1985, for possession and attempted smuggling of narcotic substance.

The Airport Commissionerate remains committed to maintaining stringent security measures and ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens by curbing such illegal activities.