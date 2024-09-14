 Mumbai Airport Customs Busts Major Smuggling Racket; Seizes 7.465 Kg Worth ₹5.1 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Airport Customs Busts Major Smuggling Racket; Seizes 7.465 Kg Worth ₹5.1 Crore

Mumbai Airport Customs Busts Major Smuggling Racket; Seizes 7.465 Kg Worth ₹5.1 Crore

The alert customs officials of the elite Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted three passengers, one arriving from Dubai, and another two passengers from Madagascar with 24 KT Gold Jewelry, Key Rings, Keychains, Keys, kadas in color-coated fashion jewelry with a total of Net Weight of 4.655 Kgs valued at Rs. 3.183 crore concealed on body and pockets of the trousers pants worn by them.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai Airport Customs seized 7.465 Kg gold of Rs. 5.113 Crores across seven cases of contraband gold concealed on the bodies of passengers and contractual staff of the airport late Friday night.

About The Seizure

The contraband gold evading customs levies was hidden in pockets of pants worn by them and inside the body cavities of seven individuals arrested for gold smuggling. The alert customs officials of the elite Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted three passengers, one arriving from Dubai, and another two passengers from Madagascar with 24 KT Gold Jewelry, Key Rings, Keychains, Keys, kadas in color-coated fashion jewelry with a total of Net Weight of 4.655 Kgs valued at Rs. 3.183 crore concealed on body and pockets of the trousers pants worn by them.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Customs Seize ₹11.40 Crore Cigarettes From Dubai Hidden In Gypsum Plaster Board...
article-image
Read Also
Mumbai: CBI Arrests Deputy Customs Commissioner And 4 Others In Bribery Case; Raids Conducted Across...
article-image

2 Contractual Staffs Arrested

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Airport Customs Busts Major Smuggling Racket; Seizes 7.465 Kg Worth ₹5.1 Crore
Mumbai Airport Customs Busts Major Smuggling Racket; Seizes 7.465 Kg Worth ₹5.1 Crore
Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Edge Pakistan Out 2-1 In Their Final Pool Game To Stay Unbeaten
Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Edge Pakistan Out 2-1 In Their Final Pool Game To Stay Unbeaten
UGC NET 2024: Objection Window Extended Till September 14
UGC NET 2024: Objection Window Extended Till September 14
Chinese Woman Gained 20 Kgs In One Year Due To '996' Work Culture; Know How 'Overwork Obesity' Can Be Harmful
Chinese Woman Gained 20 Kgs In One Year Due To '996' Work Culture; Know How 'Overwork Obesity' Can Be Harmful

The customs officers also arrested two contractual staff hired by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport working in the departure area of the airport with seven pouches of 24KT Gold Dust in wax having a net weight of 2.81 Kg provisionally valued at Rs.1.93 Crore concealed inside undergarments as well as side pockets of the trouser worn by the contract staff.

The questioning of the airport staff led to the arrest of four other airport staff involved in abetting the smuggling racket with picking of the contraband gold from international flights and handing them to transit passengers on domestic flights to avoid customs checks and detection.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Airport Customs Busts Major Smuggling Racket; Seizes 7.465 Kg Worth ₹5.1 Crore

Mumbai Airport Customs Busts Major Smuggling Racket; Seizes 7.465 Kg Worth ₹5.1 Crore

From The Campus: Are College Fests Still Popular In Mumbai? Students Share Views

From The Campus: Are College Fests Still Popular In Mumbai? Students Share Views

Goa Forward Party Chief Vijay Sardesai Accuses BJP-Led Govt Of Staging Cash-For-Jobs Scheme For...

Goa Forward Party Chief Vijay Sardesai Accuses BJP-Led Govt Of Staging Cash-For-Jobs Scheme For...

Mumbai: Man Slits Woman's Throat In Bhandup Before Attempting Suicide

Mumbai: Man Slits Woman's Throat In Bhandup Before Attempting Suicide

FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 6, Part 2)

FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 6, Part 2)