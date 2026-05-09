Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed And Forex Worth ₹21 Crore In 48-Hour Crackdown

Mumbai Customs seized suspected hydroponic weed and foreign currency seized during multiple anti-smuggling operations between May 7 and 8 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 9: Customs officials seized suspected hydroponic weed worth nearly Rs 20 crore and recovered foreign currency valued at around Rs 93 lakh in three separate cases detected at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport between May 7 and May 8, officials said.

Foreign currency worth Rs 93 lakh recovered

In one of the cases, Customs officers recovered USD 1,00,000, equivalent to around Rs 93.45 lakh, from a passenger who had arrived in Mumbai from Jamnagar and was scheduled to depart for Dubai on an IndiGo flight.

Officials said the interception was made on the basis of Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) profiling.

Hydroponic weed seized from Bangkok passenger

In another case, Customs officials seized 17.915 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, estimated to be worth around Rs 17.91 crore, from a passenger who arrived from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight.

Two more passengers intercepted

Based on specific intelligence inputs, officers also intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok on an Air India flight and recovered 1.9 kg of suspected hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs 1.9 crore.

Probe underway into smuggling network

Officials said investigators are probing the source of the contraband and foreign currency, as well as possible international syndicate links behind the smuggling attempts.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Customs Arrests Man With ₹9 Crore Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Bangkok Via Thai Airways

Hydroponic weed, a high-grade form of cannabis cultivated using controlled growing techniques, has emerged as a major concern for enforcement agencies, with Mumbai airport witnessing a rise in seizures involving passengers arriving from Bangkok and other Southeast Asian destinations in recent months.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/