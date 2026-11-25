Mumbai Airport Customs seize 17.909 kg of gold and 56.43 kg of narcotics in November crackdown | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 24, 2026: Mumbai Airport Customs officers have detected several cases of gold, drugs, foreign currency and commercial goods smuggling this month and seized goods collectively valued at over Rs 42 crore. Customs registered 83 cases and arrested 27 persons allegedly involved in these cases, agency sources said.

Gold Worth Rs 22 Crore Seized

According to Customs sources, Air Intelligence Unit officers seized 17.909 kg of gold valued at Rs 22.01 crore. The officers said gold is smuggled into India through two primary methods: commercial smuggling, where export and import schemes are exploited to evade duties, and outright smuggling, where gold is transported into the country by concealing it to avoid detection.

"Smugglers would buy gold in bulk in Middle Eastern countries when the price is lower and would then traffic it to India through smaller consignments. This gold would be peddled in the local market and they earn a decent profit," said an officer. Agency officials also seized 1.250 kg of silver bars.

56 Kg Of Narcotics Seized

The statistics also revealed that hydroponic weed is being smuggled into India in large quantities. This month, Customs officers seized a whopping 56.43 kg of narcotics, including hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 19.75 crore, officials said. As far as foreign currency smuggling is concerned, Customs seized USD 17,000 valued at Rs 15.92 lakh.

Smuggled Phones And Wildlife Intercepted

Customs also seized 24 smuggled phones, including 23 iPhones, and 2,000 cigarettes collectively valued at Rs 49.80 lakh. Officials also thwarted wildlife smuggling and seized 27 Shamo chicken eggs.

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"The sustained enforcement efforts of Mumbai Customs have been instrumental in preventing the smuggling of gold, narcotic drugs, foreign currency, and other prohibited or dutiable goods. By ensuring effective enforcement of the Customs Act, the NDPS Act and other allied laws, the Customs department is safeguarding government revenue, protecting national economic and security interests and strengthening border enforcement," said the officer.

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