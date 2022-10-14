Mumbai: Airport Customs seize 16 gold bars valued at Rs 8.40 crore from passenger; one held

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Airport Customs seize 16 gold bars valued at Rs 8.40 crore from passenger; one held

The bars were concealed in a specially designed waistband worn on the body by the passenger

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 14, 2022, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
Photo: File
The Mumbai Airport Customs officials on Thursday morning arrested an Indian national who had arrived from Addis Ababa, the Capital of Ethiopia, to Mumbai for carrying illegal gold bars.

The Customs officials, upon checking, seized 16 gold bars of foreign origin valued at Rs 8.40 crore in total.

The bars were concealed in a specially designed waistband worn on the body by the passenger.

Photo: File

Photo: File

Interestingly, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the Mumbai Airport Customs had seized 15kg of gold valued at Rs 7.87 crore and foreign currency worth Rs 22 lakh from multiple passengers who arrived at Mumbai airport from Dubai. The action, which was the outcome of six different operations, concluded with the arrests of seven passengers.

Read Also
Mumbai: Airport Customs seize gold, foreign currency worth Rs 8 crore in single day; 7 held
article-image

