 Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 1.452 Kg Of Marijuana Worth ₹1.45 Crore From Bangkok Passenger; Accused Arrested
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 1.452 Kg Of Marijuana Worth ₹1.45 Crore From Bangkok Passenger; Accused Arrested

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 1.452 Kg Of Marijuana Worth ₹1.45 Crore From Bangkok Passenger; Accused Arrested

Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok on suspicion of narcotics trafficking. A search of his check-in baggage revealed high-quality marijuana, ingeniously packed in vacuum-sealed packets and concealed within garments. The contraband was seized, according to a customs spokesperson.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle a contraband of 1.452kg of marijuana (ganja) worth Rs 1.45 crore from Bangkok on Friday.

The alert customs officials intercepted a passenger on arrival from a Bangkok flight for suspected narcotics trafficking. The passenger was asked to step aside for a search of his check-in baggage leading to the seizure of high-quality curated marijuana. The contraband drugs were ingeniously packed in vacuum-sealed packets, wrapped with different garments, and concealed inside the check-in bag of the passenger, said a Mumbai airport customs spokesperson.

The passenger was taken into custody and booked under the provisions of the Customs Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for drug trafficking.

