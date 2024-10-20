Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 1.452 Kg Of Marijuana Worth ₹1.45 Crore From Bangkok Passenger; Accused Arrested

Representational Image |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle a contraband of 1.452kg of marijuana (ganja) worth Rs 1.45 crore from Bangkok on Friday.

The alert customs officials intercepted a passenger on arrival from a Bangkok flight for suspected narcotics trafficking. The passenger was asked to step aside for a search of his check-in baggage leading to the seizure of high-quality curated marijuana. The contraband drugs were ingeniously packed in vacuum-sealed packets, wrapped with different garments, and concealed inside the check-in bag of the passenger, said a Mumbai airport customs spokesperson.

The passenger was taken into custody and booked under the provisions of the Customs Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for drug trafficking.