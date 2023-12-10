Mumbai: Airport Customs Nab Tutor Who Concealed ₹1.21 Crore Worth Gold In Cardboard Box & Mixer Grinder | Representational Image

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Airport Customs has arrested a city-based man, who had arrived from Jeddah, for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs1.21 crore. The accused, who works as a tutor, had ingeniously concealed the contraband in a cardboard box and a mixer grinder.

Details of case

On the basis of screening, the accused was intercepted at the international airport on Friday. Subsequently, the officers decided to conduct his personal search and examine his baggage. The action led to the seizure of 1,998 grams of four gold cut pieces valued at Rs1,10,99,630 and two gold bangles, weighing approx 200 grams, worth Rs10,18,500.

While the gold bangles were concealed in the cardboard box carried as checked-in baggage, the gold cut pieces were hidden inside the mixer grinder which was also kept inside the cardboard box. The statement of the accused was recorded wherein he admitted to possessing, concealing, and non-declaring the impounded goods.

Accused arretsed on Saturday

“The passenger has admitted that he was involved in the smuggling act in lieu of monetary consideration. Accordingly, he was arrested on Saturday,” said a Customs official.