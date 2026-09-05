Mumbai Airport Customs Foil Weed Smuggling Bid, Arrest Malaysian National With 1.8 Kg Contraband | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A Malaysian citizen has been arrested by Mumbai Airport Customs officials in drugs smuggling case.

On the basis of suspicion one passenger namely Ahmad Razali holding Malaysian Passport arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai from Bangkok on Thursday night and was intercepted in arrival hall.

Thereafter the examination of his trolley bag was conducted. Upon opening the said trolley bag, few clothes and 12 vacuum sealed plastic packets containing around 1.8 Kg of hydroponic weed were found inside.

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Summons was issued to the accused and his voluntary statements was recorded wherein Ahmad Razali admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of hydroponic weed for monetary consideration following which he was placed under arrest on Friday.

"The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said a Customs official.

Advocate Ashish Singh argued for the accused in the court following which he was sent to judicial custody.

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