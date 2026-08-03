Mumbai Airport Customs Bust International Drug Syndicate, Arrest 19-Year-Old With 16 Kg Hydroponic Weed |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have unearthed an international drugs smuggling syndicate and have arrested a 19-year-old man who worked as a carrier/mule for the syndicate. The officials have recovered and seized 16 kilograms of hydroponic weed from the accused.

According to the Customs sources, on the basis of specific intelligence, one passenger Ajit Kathat, a resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan, was intercepted in the arrival hall after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai from Bangkok. Thereafter, the Customs officers escorted the passenger to the CCTV room at the airport.

Upon opening his trolley bag, inside the bag 16 plastic packets were found by Customs officers. The packets contained green coloured dry leafy substance in fruiting and flowering top form purported to be hydroponic weed weighing 16 kilograms. Summons was issued to Kathat and his voluntary statement was recorded where he admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of narcotics substance for monetary consideration. He was then placed under arrest.

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far and the statement given by the accused person, discloses the involvement of other persons who are yet to be identified and traced. The investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage, efforts are being made to ascertain the source, intended recipient, financing, supply chain and other associates involved in the smuggling of the seized narcotic substance," said a Customs officer.

Advocates Ashish Singh and Birendra Yadav argued for the accused in the court following which he was remanded to judicial custody.

The DRI in its report had recently stated policy changes permitting the cultivation and sale of cannabis in Thailand have increased accessibility, creating new opportunities for traffickers. This has led to rising instances of hydroponic weed being smuggled into India through airports and courier routes. Most cases involved smuggling from Bangkok to various Indian airports, following a common modus operandi wherein carriers conceal weed in vacuum-sealed packets.

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