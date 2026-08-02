Who Is Lisbon Ferrao? A Hero Dad Who Removed 1.5 Tons Of Garbage From Vasai Beach On Sunday

Who Is Lisbon Ferrao |

Mumbai-based environmentalist Lisbon Ferrao is earning praise for his remarkable commitment to keeping the city's coastline clean. On Sunday, Ferrao, along with a group of volunteers, removed 1.5 tonnes of garbage from Vasai Beach, once again highlighting the growing problem of plastic pollution and marine litter along Mumbai's shores.

Who is Lisbon Ferrao?

Known for his dedication to environmental conservation, Ferrao has been leading beach clean-up drives for years. His efforts focus not only on removing waste but also on encouraging citizens to adopt sustainable habits and take responsibility for protecting the environment. Through regular clean-up campaigns, he has inspired hundreds of volunteers, including children, students, and families, to participate in preserving Mumbai's beaches.

A journey from four to 20,000 volunteers

Even after removing nearly 900 pieces of trash from Mumbai's beaches every morning, the city's shoreline continues to be buried under plastic, glass bottles, and other waste. That's where Lisbon Ferrao stepped in.

The turning point came when he saw his young children playing on the beach surrounded by empty whisky bottles. He asked himself, "Is this the future we are leaving for our children?" That single moment inspired him to pick up a trash bag. Every weekend, Ferrao, along with his wife and children, began cleaning Mumbai's beaches. In the beginning, when he called for volunteers, no one showed up. Undeterred, he started sharing before-and-after photographs of the clean-up drives on social media.

The images struck a chord with people. What began as a family of four determined to make a difference gradually grew into a movement of more than 20,000 volunteers, all working together to help keep Mumbai's coastline clean.

Referred to as 'Hero Dad'

Popularly referred to as "Hero Dad," Ferrao often involves his family including wife and his children in his environmental initiatives, believing that teaching children the importance of cleanliness and conservation from a young age can help build a more responsible future generation. His work demonstrates how collective community action can make a tangible impact on public spaces. The Vasai beach cleaners now clean beaches every single Saturday.

During the latest drive at Vasai Beach, volunteers collected around 1.5 tonnes of waste, including plastic bottles, food wrappers, discarded fishing nets, glass bottles, footwear, thermocol, and other non-biodegradable materials that pose a serious threat to marine ecosystems. Such waste can harm marine life, pollute the coastline, and eventually enter the food chain through microplastics.

Shared the video on Instagram

Ferrao frequently shares updates from these clean-up campaigns on social media to spread awareness about the need for proper waste disposal and environmental responsibility. He shared a video of the Vasai Beach clean-up drive with his volunteers, which took place on Sunday. Sharing the videos and photos, he wrote, "Change begins the moment you decide it's time to change. We cleaned over 1.5 tons today. Thank you everyone who joined! Do support @eyesea_org. Thank you @vvmcmarathon VVMC for sending the truck."

His initiatives have inspired many residents to join similar drives and contribute to cleaner beaches across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.