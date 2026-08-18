Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests UP Man With 2 Kg Suspected Cannabis Worth ₹70 Lakh From Bangkok At CSMIA

Customs officials allegedly recovered 2 kg of suspected cannabis concealed in a false cavity of a passenger's baggage at Mumbai airport | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a UP-based man for allegedly smuggling drugs.

According to the Customs sources, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit intercepted one passenger, namely Sabhajeet Sahu, on the basis of specific intelligence that he might be carrying some contraband items after he had arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok.

Thereafter, the search of the baggage carried by the passenger was conducted by the AIU officers. Upon examination of the said bag, two vacuum-sealed transparent plastic packets stuffed with green-coloured substance purported to be fruiting and flowering tops of cannabis plant or hydroponic weed (marijuana) were recovered from a bottom false cavity of the bag.

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Weed Worth Rs 70 Lakh Seized

The officers recovered and seized 2 kg of weed valued at Rs 70 lakh. In his statement to the Customs, he admitted to smuggling drugs in lieu of quick and easy money.

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