Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests Mumbra Man For Smuggling 12.7 Kg Suspected Hydroponic Cannabis From Bangkok At CSMIA

Customs officials intercepted a passenger from Bangkok and allegedly recovered 13 packets of suspected hydroponic cannabis from his trolley bag | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 31, 2026: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a man for allegedly smuggling a huge quantity of drugs. The accused claimed that he was unaware of the contents of the bag in which the drugs were found, as the bag was handed over to him by someone in Bangkok and was meant to be delivered to another person in Mumbai.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Aman Dosani, a resident of Mumbra, Thane.

Passenger Intercepted At Airport

According to Customs sources, on the basis of Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) profiling, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit intercepted passenger Mohammad Aman Dosani after he had crossed immigration at CSMI Airport on Monday. The said passenger had arrived from Bangkok.

Thereafter, the officers examined his trolley bag and, during examination, 13 packets containing greenish-brown flowering and fruiting tops of a plant purported to be hydroponic weed (cannabis), weighing 12,734 grams, were found, officials said.

"When questioned regarding the substance recovered from his baggage, Dosani stated that he was unaware of the contents of the bag. He further claimed that the said bag had been handed over to him by a person named Mr. Pandey, who had asked him to carry the subject bag to India and deliver the same to an unknown person," said a Customs officer.

Handler Identified As Pandey

The passport of the passenger and the boarding pass issued in his name for travel from Bangkok to Mumbai were also taken over and seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act. He was then placed under arrest.

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far and the facts emerging disclose the prima facie involvement of Dosani in the commission of offence in relation to the illegal import of cannabis into India. The preliminary investigation also indicates the possible involvement of other persons, including the person named Mr. Pandey and other associates, who are yet to be identified, traced and apprehended in the commission of the said offence," the officer said.

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Advocates Arun Gupta and Ashish Singh argued for the accused in the court, following which he was sent to judicial custody.

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