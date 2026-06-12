Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests MP Man After Seizing Marijuana Worth ₹3 Crore Concealed In Dietary Supplement Packets Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs officials seize suspected marijuana concealed in dietary supplement packets from a passenger arriving from Bangkok | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 12: Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs worth crores of rupees sourced from Bangkok. The drugs were concealed in packets of dietary supplements.

Arrest and identification

The arrested person has been identified as Aziz Hussain, a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

According to Customs sources, officers from the AIU-A batch intercepted Hussain based on specific intelligence that he might be carrying contraband after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai on Thursday from Bangkok by Thai Airways flight.

Seizure of contraband

A search of Hussain’s baggage revealed three dietary supplement packets. Upon further examination, three transparent plastic packets were found inside, containing marijuana weighing 2,960 grams, valued at around Rs 3 crore.

Legal proceedings

Aziz Hussain was served with summons, and his statement was recorded, wherein he admitted that he was aware that smuggling marijuana and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment under prevailing laws. He was later arrested under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

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Ongoing investigation

"The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused. We are probing who supplied drugs to Hussain and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai," said a Customs official.

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