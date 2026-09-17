Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 62-Year-Old Vikhroli Man For Alleged Smuggling Of ₹2.80-Crore Hydroponic Weed

Customs officials recovered 32 packets of hydroponic weed allegedly concealed in plastic packets and aluminium boxes inside the passenger’s trolley bag | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 17, 2026: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 62-year-old Vikhroli resident for allegedly smuggling drugs sourced from Kuala Lumpur. The officials recovered 32 packets containing hydroponic weed concealed in plastic packets and aluminium boxes carried by the passenger.

Passenger Intercepted At Airport

According to Customs sources, on the basis of spot profiling, one passenger, Amir Ahmed Badsha, arriving from Kuala Lumpur to Mumbai was intercepted after the officials suspected him of carrying narcotic drugs concealed in his baggage. Badsha had crossed the green channel in the arrival hall when he was intercepted.

Upon opening his trolley bag, biscuits, three plastic packets and three aluminium boxes were found inside. The officers further examined the plastic packets and the aluminium boxes and, on opening them, multiple packets wrapped in aluminium foil inside and transparent plastic cover outside were found.

8 Kg Hydroponic Weed Seized

On counting, a total of 32 packets containing hydroponic weed, wrapped in aluminium foil inside and transparent plastic cover outside, were found. The officials seized around 8 kg of hydroponic weed valued at around Rs 2.80 crore. During questioning, Badsha admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of hydroponic weed for monetary consideration.

Also Watch:

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far and the statement given by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigations in the case are at preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused involved in the smuggling of the hydroponic weed," said a Customs officer.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/