Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 42-Year-Old Delhi Man With Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹2.27 Crore Arriving From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs arrested a passenger arriving from Bangkok after allegedly seizing suspected hydroponic weed valued at ₹2.27 crore | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 22: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly trafficking drugs worth crores of rupees sourced from Bangkok.

According to the Customs, they intercepted a passenger, Bal Dhari Mann, a resident of Delhi, on the basis of specific intelligence after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok.

Thereafter, the search of the baggage carried by the passenger was conducted. His trolley bag was found stuffed with clothes and three packets and, on cutting all three packets, they were found stuffed with the fruiting and flowering tops of a plant purported to be hydroponic weed (cannabis).

Drugs Worth Rs 2.27 Crore Seized

The officers then weighed the total fruiting and flowering tops of the plant purported to be hydroponic weed (cannabis), which resulted in the recovery of a total net weight of 2,272 grams of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 2.27 crore.

Mann was then served with summons and his statement was recorded, wherein he admitted that he was aware that smuggling ganja and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment under the laws prevalent in India.

However, he was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband into India. He was then placed under arrest.

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Probe Underway To Trace Associates

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said a Customs official.

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