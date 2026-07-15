Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 30-Year-Old Nagpur Man With Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹4.71 Crore Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA

Customs officials seized hydroponic weed worth ₹4.71 crore from a passenger arriving in Mumbai from Bangkok | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 14, 2026: Mumbai Airport Customs officials on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man from Nagpur for allegedly smuggling drugs sourced from Bangkok.

Hydroponic Weed Seized

According to Customs sources, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), acting on specific intelligence, intercepted passenger Vikas Ganorkar, who arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, on Tuesday from Bangkok.

Thereafter, a search of the trolley bag carried by the passenger was conducted. The bag was found to contain 14 plastic packets. Upon opening the packets, officials found the fruiting and flowering tops of a plant purported to be hydroponic weed (cannabis), emitting a strong pungent smell.

The officials recovered and seized 13,477 grams of hydroponic weed (cannabis), a narcotic drug covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, having an illicit market value of approximately Rs 4.71 crore, under the reasonable belief that it had been smuggled into India. The trolley bag, passport, boarding pass along with the baggage tag, and one mobile phone were also seized.

Probe Into Drug Network

During the course of the investigation, his statement was recorded, wherein he admitted that he was aware that smuggling ganja and other narcotic drugs into India is a punishable offence.

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“The preliminary investigation carried out so far, in accordance with law, and the statement of the accused disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be identified and traced in connection with the attempted smuggling of 13.477 kilograms of hydroponic weed (cannabis) into India. The investigation is at a crucial stage, and efforts are being made to identify the source of procurement, intended recipients, financial transactions, and other members of the syndicate involved in the offence,” a Customs source said.

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