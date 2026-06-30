Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 25-Year-Old UP Man For Allegedly Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹2.38 Crore At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs seized suspected hydroponic weed worth ₹2.38 crore from a passenger and launched a wider investigation | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 30: A 25-year-old man has been arrested by Mumbai Airport Customs officials for allegedly smuggling drugs worth crores of rupees.

Hydroponic Weed Seized

According to sources, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted passenger Moin Khan, a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on the basis of specific intelligence that he might be carrying contraband after he arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

A search of the baggage carried by the passenger was conducted by the AIU officers. His trolley bag was found stuffed with clothes, snacks, and seven brown-coloured plastic packets containing a greenish-coloured substance in lump form, purported to be hydroponic weed.

The officers recovered and seized 6,823 grams of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 2.38 crore. Moin Khan was served with a summons and his statement was recorded, wherein he admitted that he was aware that smuggling the flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant (ganja) and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment under the laws prevailing in India. However, he said he was receiving a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband into India.

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Probe Into Drug Network

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far, in accordance with the law, and the statement given by the accused disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage, and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key members of the drug cartel. We are probing who supplied the drugs to Khan and who was supposed to receive them in Mumbai," said a Customs officer.

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