Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 28-Year-Old Gujarat Man With Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹2.05 Crore Arriving From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs arrested a Gujarat resident after allegedly recovering hydroponic weed worth ₹2.05 crore from his baggage | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 23: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly trafficking drugs worth crores of rupees sourced from Bangkok.

According to Customs, officials intercepted a passenger, A.D. Rajani, a resident of Jamnagar, Gujarat, on the basis of specific suspicion that he might be carrying contraband items after he arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, from Bangkok in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Thereafter, a search of the baggage carried by the passenger was conducted. His trolley bag was found stuffed with 14 packets and, on cutting open all the packets, they were found to contain the fruiting and flowering tops of a plant purported to be hydroponic weed (cannabis).

Drugs Worth Rs 2.05 Crore Seized

The officers then weighed the total fruiting and flowering tops of the plant purported to be hydroponic weed (cannabis), which resulted in the recovery of a total net weight of 5,869 grams of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 2.05 crore.

Rajani was then served with a summons and his statement was recorded, wherein he admitted that he was aware that smuggling ganja and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment under laws prevalent in India.

However, he stated that he was receiving a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband into India. He was then placed under arrest.

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Probe Into Wider Network Underway

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said a Customs official.

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