Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 21-Year-Old Woman For Allegedly Smuggling 2.4 Kg Marijuana From Bangkok Concealed In Trolley Bag At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs seized over 2.4 kg of suspected marijuana allegedly concealed in false cavities of a passenger's trolley bag | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 31, 2026: Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 21-year-old woman for allegedly smuggling drugs sourced from Bangkok. The drugs were allegedly concealed in the false cavities of her trolley bag.

Drugs Recovered From Bag

According to Customs sources, on the basis of spot profiling, passenger Sonia Singh, a resident of Rourkela, Odisha, who had arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok, was intercepted after crossing the Green Channel in the arrival hall.

The Customs officers examined the trolley bag carried by the passenger and found it stuffed with chocolates, snacks and clothes. On detailed examination, the walls of the trolley bag appeared unusually heavy.

False cavities concealed within the walls of the trolley bag were detected, from which two plastic packets were recovered, one concealed on each side of the trolley bag, sources said.

The recovered green-coloured flowering and fruiting tops of the cannabis plant were identified as ganja (marijuana), a narcotic drug covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, weighing 2,409 grams.

The voluntary statement of Singh was recorded, wherein she admitted the concealment, non-declaration, recovery and seizure of the marijuana concealed in the false cavities inside the walls of her trolley bag for monetary consideration.

Investigation Underway

She was then placed under arrest.

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far and the statement given by the accused person disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be identified and traced. The investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage. Efforts are being made to ascertain the source, intended recipient, financing, supply chain and other associates involved in the smuggling of the seized narcotic substance," said a Customs officer.

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Advocate Ashish Singh appeared for the accused before the court, following which she was remanded to judicial custody.

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