Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 2 Sri Lankan Nationals For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹10 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Customs officials seized hydroponic weed worth around ₹10 crore from two Sri Lankan passengers arriving in Mumbai from Bangkok | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 9: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers have busted an international drugs trafficking syndicate and arrested two Sri Lankan nationals for allegedly smuggling drugs worth around Rs 10 crore sourced from Bangkok. Those arrested have been identified as Mohamed Irshad (30) and Mohomed Fazil (32).

Hydroponic weed seized from passengers

According to Customs sources, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted passenger Mohamed Irshad on the basis of specific intelligence after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai from Bangkok in the early hours of Tuesday.

A search of the trolley bag carried by Irshad allegedly found three sealed double-layered transparent packets containing the fruiting and flowering top of a plant purported to be hydroponic weed (cannabis).

The Customs officers recovered and seized 4,961 grams of hydroponic weed, valued at around Rs 5 crore. In his statement, Irshad said he was aware that smuggling of weed and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment under Indian law. However, he claimed he was motivated by the promise of quick and easy money.

Second arrest and seizure

In another case, Customs officers intercepted transit passenger Mohomed Fazil after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, also from Bangkok in the early hours of Tuesday. His trolley bag allegedly contained three packets of hydroponic weed concealed in a false cavity.

The officers recovered and seized 4,941 grams of hydroponic weed, valued at around Rs 5 crore. Fazil similarly claimed he was smuggling the contraband for financial gain.

Also Watch:

Preliminary investigation ongoing

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statements given by the accused persons disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage, and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said a Customs officer.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/