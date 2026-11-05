Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 2 Bhutanese Nationals With Nearly 3 Kg Cannabis Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA

Customs officials seized nearly 3 kg of cannabis concealed in chocolate packaging during two separate interceptions at Mumbai airport | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 4, 2026: International drug smuggling syndicates are recruiting Bhutanese nationals as carriers to smuggle illicit substances into India, recent operations by Mumbai Airport Customs have revealed.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recently foiled two separate smuggling attempts, arresting two Bhutanese nationals arriving from Bangkok and seizing nearly three kilograms of high-grade cannabis.

Two Bhutanese Nationals Arrested

According to Customs sources, the first interception involved a Bhutanese passenger identified as Tshegay. Acting on specific profiling, officials stopped him upon his arrival from Thailand.

A thorough examination of his luggage led to the discovery of seven vacuum-sealed packets concealed inside commercial chocolate wrappers. The packets contained 1,452 grams of cannabis.

During interrogation, Tshegay admitted to the crime, stating that he was lured into the operation by the promise of “quick and easy money”. He was subsequently summoned, his statement recorded under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and placed under arrest.

In a parallel crackdown closely following the first incident, AIU officials intercepted another Bhutanese national, Tashi Tenzin, who had also flown into Mumbai from Bangkok under similar circumstances.

A physical search of Tenzin’s baggage revealed seven chocolate carton boxes. Hidden within the boxes was another consignment of approximately 1,500 grams of cannabis. Tenzin was immediately arrested after failing to provide a legitimate explanation for the contraband.

Customs Suspects Involvement Of Foreign And Local Handlers

Customs officials noted a distinct shift in the tactics of cross-border drug cartels, pointing out that these syndicates are explicitly exploiting citizens from neighbouring countries like Bhutan by offering handsome financial incentives to act as mules.

“The preliminary investigations carried out so far, alongside the statements provided by the accused persons, clearly disclose the active involvement of other foreign and local handlers who are yet to be traced,” a senior Customs officer stated.

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“Because the investigation is at a highly sensitive and preliminary stage, our teams are actively working with intelligence networks to identify, trace, and apprehend the key kingpins running these international drug cartels.”

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