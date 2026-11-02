Mumbai Airport Customs Bust International Drug Smuggling Racket, Arrest Passenger From Bangkok With 2 Kg Marijuana | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major crackdown against international narcotics trafficking, Mumbai Airport Customs officials unearthed a cross-border drug smuggling syndicate, arresting a 29-year-old carrier and seizing approximately two kilograms of high-grade marijuana, agency sources confirmed on Monday.

Bangkok Flight Passenger Intercepted At Mumbai Airport Following Spot Profiling

The contraband was intercepted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport on Sunday. According to senior Customs officials, the operation was executed based on rigorous "spot profiling" of arriving passengers. The suspect, identified as P. Goswami, had just landed in Mumbai on a flight from Bangkok, Thailand.

Upon pulling Goswami aside for a detailed inspection, officials scanned and searched his check-in luggage. A thorough examination of his trolley bag revealed four plastic packets containing the contraband, which had been cleverly concealed inside commercial food packets and hidden beneath layers of used clothing to evade detection. The seized marijuana, weighing around 2 kg, was confiscated under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Goswami was subsequently placed under formal arrest.

Customs Launch Probe Into Bangkok Drug Supply Network And Indian Receivers

Customs authorities have launched a comprehensive, multi-layered probe to dismantle the network operating behind the carrier. Investigators are currently decoding the syndicate's operational methods, including the exact source of procurement in Bangkok and the intended destination of the delivery inside India.

"The investigation is at a preliminary stage," a Customs officer stated. "We are thoroughly examining the statement of the accused along with available digital and material evidence. Our immediate priority is to ascertain the precise manner of concealment, identify the key handlers involved in procurement and transportation, and trace the local receivers."

Furthermore, agency officials are mapping out the syndicate’s broader infrastructure. A dedicated team is analyzing the suspect’s phone records, encrypted communication channels, and financial transactions to identify the financiers and kingpins backing the illicit trade, officials said.

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