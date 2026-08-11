Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 2 Bangkok Passengers For Allegedly Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Concealed In Trolley Bag Cavities At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs seized nearly 1.9 kg of hydroponic weed allegedly concealed inside trolley bag cavities of two passengers arriving from Bangkok | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling drugs sourced from Bangkok. The duo told Customs officials that they were childhood friends and had agreed to smuggle narcotic substances in return for a free foreign trip to Bangkok allegedly offered by their handler.

According to Customs sources, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit, acting on specific information that suspected passengers might be carrying contraband, intercepted two passengers — Santacruz resident A.H. Modiwala and Khar resident M.M. Mansoori — who arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok.

Bag Cavities Used To Conceal Drugs

The Customs officers asked both passengers whether they were travelling together, to which they agreed and confirmed that they had travelled together. They also informed the officers that they were childhood friends and had travelled to Bangkok and stayed there together.

Their trolley bags were taken up for examination. Upon opening them, officers found food items, clothes and other personal belongings. During a detailed examination, four packets were allegedly recovered from cavities in the trolley bags containing hydroponic weed weighing 1,923 grams.

Accused Allegedly Admitted Knowledge Of Contraband

Their statements were recorded, in which they allegedly admitted to having knowledge of the possession, concealment, non-declaration, recovery and seizure of the contraband from their possession.

They also allegedly admitted that smuggling hydroponic weed (marijuana) and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment under Indian law. However, officials said they claimed to have done so for the lure of a free foreign trip to Bangkok.

Also Watch:

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statements given by the accused disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. As the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, efforts are being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," a Customs officer said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/