Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Thane Couple With Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹12 Crore Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA

Customs officers seized 12 kg of hydroponic weed from two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Mumbai Airport | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 28: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 12 crore sourced from abroad.

Thane Couple Intercepted After Arrival From Bangkok

According to agency sources, they had intercepted two passengers, Nafeesa Sayed and Abid Sayed, both Thane residents, at the international airport in the wee hours of Friday after they arrived from Bangkok.

Vacuum-Sealed Hydroponic Weed Recovered From Baggage

"Examination of the baggage of Nafeesa resulted in the recovery and seizure of 12 vacuum-sealed packets containing green-coloured dry flowering and fruiting substance purported to be hydroponic weed (marijuana). On examining Abid's bag, 12 more packets containing hydroponic weed were recovered," said a Customs officer.

Drugs Weighing 12 kg Worth Rs 12 Crore Seized

The Customs officers recovered hydroponic weed totally weighing 12 kilograms valued at Rs 12 crore from the duo. The Customs officers then recorded their statements, in which they admitted knowledge, non-declaration, concealment, recovery, and seizure of the narcotic substance that is green-coloured dry flowering and fruiting substance purported to be hydroponic weed (marijuana) for monetary benefit.

Also Watch:

Accused Admit Smuggling; Hunt On for Key Associates

"They were aware that smuggling of hydroponic weed and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment as per laws prevalent in India. They were then placed under arrest. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused. We are probing who supplied them marijuana in Bangkok and who was supposed to receive the said consignment in Mumbai," said a Customs officer.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/