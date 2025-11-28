 Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Thane Couple With Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹12 Crore Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Airport Customs Arrest Thane Couple With Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹12 Crore Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Thane Couple With Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹12 Crore Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA

The Mumbai Airport Customs officers arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 12 crore sourced from abroad. According to agency sources, they had intercepted two passengers, Nafeesa Sayed and Abid Sayed, both Thane residents, at the international airport in the wee hours of Friday after they arrived from Bangkok.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Customs officers seized 12 kg of hydroponic weed from two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Mumbai Airport | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 28: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 12 crore sourced from abroad.

Thane Couple Intercepted After Arrival From Bangkok

According to agency sources, they had intercepted two passengers, Nafeesa Sayed and Abid Sayed, both Thane residents, at the international airport in the wee hours of Friday after they arrived from Bangkok.

Vacuum-Sealed Hydroponic Weed Recovered From Baggage

FPJ Shorts
'Ease Of Living Will Improve Further': PM Modi Says Economic Growth Reflects Impact Of Reforms As Q2 GDP Soars To 8.2%
'Ease Of Living Will Improve Further': PM Modi Says Economic Growth Reflects Impact Of Reforms As Q2 GDP Soars To 8.2%
Mumbai News: MMRC Launches Discounted Digital Passes On MetroConnect3 App For Metro Line 3 Commuters
Mumbai News: MMRC Launches Discounted Digital Passes On MetroConnect3 App For Metro Line 3 Commuters
'Sonia Gandhi Sacrificed Power...': DK Shivakumar Amid Karnataka Power Tussle With Siddaramaiah
'Sonia Gandhi Sacrificed Power...': DK Shivakumar Amid Karnataka Power Tussle With Siddaramaiah
Palghar News: Vasai Crime Branch Busts Fake Liquor Manufacturing Unit In Nalasopara; Seizes Premium Bottles, Chemicals Worth ₹12 Lakh
Palghar News: Vasai Crime Branch Busts Fake Liquor Manufacturing Unit In Nalasopara; Seizes Premium Bottles, Chemicals Worth ₹12 Lakh

"Examination of the baggage of Nafeesa resulted in the recovery and seizure of 12 vacuum-sealed packets containing green-coloured dry flowering and fruiting substance purported to be hydroponic weed (marijuana). On examining Abid's bag, 12 more packets containing hydroponic weed were recovered," said a Customs officer.

Drugs Weighing 12 kg Worth Rs 12 Crore Seized

The Customs officers recovered hydroponic weed totally weighing 12 kilograms valued at Rs 12 crore from the duo. The Customs officers then recorded their statements, in which they admitted knowledge, non-declaration, concealment, recovery, and seizure of the narcotic substance that is green-coloured dry flowering and fruiting substance purported to be hydroponic weed (marijuana) for monetary benefit.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹32.68 Crore Hydroponic Weed In 7 Cases, Arrest 8; Gold Smuggling...
article-image

Accused Admit Smuggling; Hunt On for Key Associates

"They were aware that smuggling of hydroponic weed and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment as per laws prevalent in India. They were then placed under arrest. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused. We are probing who supplied them marijuana in Bangkok and who was supposed to receive the said consignment in Mumbai," said a Customs officer.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar News: Virar Police Bust Burglary Gang; 5 Cases Solved, Stolen Property Worth ₹4.56 Lakh...

Palghar News: Virar Police Bust Burglary Gang; 5 Cases Solved, Stolen Property Worth ₹4.56 Lakh...

Mumbai News: MMRC Launches Discounted Digital Passes On MetroConnect3 App For Metro Line 3 Commuters

Mumbai News: MMRC Launches Discounted Digital Passes On MetroConnect3 App For Metro Line 3 Commuters

Palghar News: Vasai Crime Branch Busts Fake Liquor Manufacturing Unit In Nalasopara; Seizes Premium...

Palghar News: Vasai Crime Branch Busts Fake Liquor Manufacturing Unit In Nalasopara; Seizes Premium...

Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Thane Couple With Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹12 Crore Smuggled From...

Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Thane Couple With Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹12 Crore Smuggled From...

Two Dead, 12 Injured As Sleeper Bus Crashes On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Kota

Two Dead, 12 Injured As Sleeper Bus Crashes On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Kota