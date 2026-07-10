Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Singapore National, Seize ₹2.47 Crore Gold In Smuggling Case At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs seized 2 kg of gold worth ₹2.47 crore from a Singapore national allegedly attempting to smuggle it into India | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 9, 2026: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have unearthed a gold smuggling syndicate and arrested a Singaporean national on Thursday for his alleged links with the syndicate. The agency has seized gold worth crores of rupees from the arrested person.

According to Customs sources, F.A. Ahamed arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, on Wednesday from Singapore. While crossing the Green Channel, he was intercepted.

Examination of the goods as well as the personal search of the passenger conducted by Customs officers resulted in the recovery of two 24 KT crude gold chains, having a collective gross and net weight of 2,000 grams and valued at around Rs 2.47 crore, which were tied around his waist beneath the clothes he was wearing.

Accused Arrested

The statement of the accused, Ahamed, was recorded, wherein he admitted to the possession, concealment, carriage, non-declaration and recovery of the seized goods and stated that he had agreed to smuggle the gold in lieu of monetary consideration. He was then placed under arrest.

“If left unchecked, this modus operandi is likely to be exploited by smugglers in a big way, even to smuggle other contraband items which might be detrimental to national security. This modus operandi is required to be nipped in the bud also to avoid huge financial loss to the exchequer,” a Customs official said.

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Investigation Underway

“The investigation in this case is at the preliminary stage, and the nexus is yet to be revealed by the accused. Further investigation is required to break the bigger nexus involved in the smuggling activities,” the official added.

Advocates Arun Gupta, Ashish Singh and Birendra Yadav appeared for Ahamed in court, following which he was remanded to judicial custody.

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