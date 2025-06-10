Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Passenger With 94 Exotic Wildlife Species Smuggled From Bangkok At CSMIA; Probe Underway

Mumbai Customs seize 94 exotic wildlife species from Bangkok-bound passenger at CSMIA; accused arrested, probe on | Photos sent by Mumbai Customs

On the basis of profiling, one Indian national, who arrived at CSMI Airport from Bangkok by Flight No. AI338 on 09th June, 2025, was intercepted by the officers of Mumbai Customs Zone-III at the CSMI Airport. Upon questioning, the passenger exhibited signs of nervousness. Further, examination of the baggage revealed that the passenger was carrying the following wildlife species:-

1. Chaco Golden Knee Tarantula – (Grammostola pulchripes) – Not listed in CITES. (1 No.)

Photos sent by Mumbai Customs

2. Tarantula (Brachypelma spp.) – Listed in Appendix – II of CITES and Schedule IV of the newly amended Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. – (1 No.)

3. Iguana (Iguana spp.) - Listed in Appendix – II of CITES and Schedule IV of the newly amended Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. (80 Nos. - 50 live and 30 dead)

Photos sent by Mumbai Customs

Photos sent by Mumbai Customs

Photos sent by Mumbai Customs

4. Leucistic Sugar Glider (Petaurus braviceps) – Not listed in CITES. (6 Nos.)

Photos sent by Mumbai Customs

5. Fire‑Tailed sunbird (Aethopyga ignicauda) – Listed in Schedule – I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 but not listed in CITES. (1 Dead)

Photos sent by Mumbai Customs

6. Purple Throated Sunbird (Leptocoma sperata) – Not listed in CITES. (1 Dead)

Photos sent by Mumbai Customs

7. Crested Finchbill (Spizixos canifrons) – Not listed in CITES. (2 Nos.)

Photos sent by Mumbai Customs

8. Honey Bear (Potos flavus) – Listed in Appendix – III of CITES for Honduras. (1 No.)

Photos sent by Mumbai Customs

9. Brazilian Cherry Head Tortoise (Chelonoidis carbonarius) – family – Testudinidae – Listed in Appendix – II of CITES and Schedule IV of the newly amended Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. (2 Nos.).

Photos sent by Mumbai Customs

The above said wild life animals were seized vide Panchanama dated 09th June 2025. The said passenger was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962. Further investigation is going on.