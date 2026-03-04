Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 40-Year-Old Karwar Man For Attempting To Smuggle Diamonds And Foreign Currency Worth ₹1.04 Crore To Dubai

Mumbai Airport Customs officials seize diamonds and foreign currency worth ₹1.04 crore from a passenger bound for Dubai | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 3: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly attempting to smuggle foreign currencies and diamonds totally valued at Rs 1.04 crore to Dubai.

Agency sources claimed that two pouches were hidden in his socks which contained diamonds. The pouches contained 20 small packets of stones suspected to be diamonds.

The arrested person has been identified as Syed Nasif, a resident of Karwar, Karnataka.

Interception by Air Intelligence Unit

According to Customs, last week, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted one passenger, Syed Nasif, scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Dubai on the basis of spot profiling that he might be carrying some contraband item. Based on suspicious behaviour during questioning, officers conducted a personal search.

“During the search, two concealed pouches hidden in his socks were recovered, which he claimed contained diamonds. Examination of his baggage also led to recovery of foreign currency (USD 10,000 and AED 960) valued at Rs 9.25 lakh, for which he had no valid documents. The currency was seized under relevant provisions of law,” said a Customs officer.

Diamonds valued at Rs 94.97 lakh

The pouches contained 20 small packets of stones suspected to be diamonds. A government-approved valuer later examined them and confirmed they consisted of natural and lab-grown diamonds totalling 455 carats, valued at Rs 94.97 lakh.

“Thus, the total value of seized items (diamonds and foreign currency) was Rs 1.04 crore. The diamonds were sealed and deposited, the foreign currency was deposited in the bank under official challan, and concealment materials and travel documents were taken as evidence. Accordingly, the accused was placed under arrest under a relevant section of the Customs Act,” the officer said.

Similar syndicate busted earlier

FPJ had reported that officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) also busted a similar syndicate last month, involved in attempting to smuggle foreign currencies and diamonds outside India, and had arrested six persons linked with the syndicate. The DRI officials had seized a total of foreign currency valued at Rs 2.45 crore and Indian currency worth Rs 45.90 lakh.

