Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 36-Year-Old Gujarat Man For Allegedly Smuggling 659 Grams Of Cannabis From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs arrested a Gujarat passenger after allegedly recovering 659 grams of cannabis concealed in the waistband of his jeans | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs sourced from Bangkok. The drugs were concealed along the waistband of the jeans worn by the accused passenger.

Passenger Intercepted At Airport

According to Customs sources, in the wee hours of Monday, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit intercepted passenger P. Tulsiani, a resident of Vadodara, Gujarat, based on suspicion that he might be carrying contraband items after he arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, from Bangkok.

During the personal search of the passenger, three rectangular-shaped vacuum-sealed packets wrapped with brown-coloured tape were found concealed along the waistband of the jeans worn by him.

On opening the recovered packets, Customs officials found 659 grams of cannabis plant (ganja), a substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was then placed under arrest.

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Investigation Underway

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key members of the drug cartel," said a Customs officer.

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