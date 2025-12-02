 Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 27-Year-Old Bandra Resident With ₹94 Lakh Cannabis Consignment Smuggled From Bangkok
Air Intelligence Unit of Customs intercepted one passenger, Muzahid Ismail Momin, on the basis of specific intelligence that he might be carrying some contraband items after he had arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, on Tuesday from Bangkok.

Mumbai, Dec 02: The officers from the Mumbai Airport Customs have arrested a 27-year-old Bandra resident for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 94 lakh sourced from abroad.

Specific Intelligence Leads To Interception

According to agency sources, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs intercepted one passenger, Muzahid Ismail Momin, on the basis of specific intelligence that he might be carrying some contraband items after he had arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, on Tuesday from Bangkok.

Drugs Recovered From Baggage Search

Thereafter, the search of the baggage carried by the passenger was conducted by the AIU officers. Momin's trolley bag was found stuffed with clothes. After examining the bag, a total of three transparent sealed packets containing a greenish-coloured substance in lump form were recovered.

Seized Material Tests Positive For Cannabis

On testing, the substance in the seized packets showed positive results for the flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant (ganja), a substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The Customs seized and recovered a total of 941 grams of the flowering or fruiting tops of cannabis plants valued at Rs 94 lakh.

Accused Admits Motive Behind Smuggling

"In his statement, Momin said he was aware that smuggling of the flowering or fruiting tops of cannabis plants and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. He said he was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband to India," said a Customs officer.

Probe Underway To Trace Drug Network

The officer added, "The preliminary investigation carried out so far and the statement given by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. As the investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key members of the drug cartel. We are probing who had supplied drugs to the accused in Bangkok and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai."

Accused Granted Bail

Advocate Ashish Singh argued for the accused in the court following which he was granted bail.

