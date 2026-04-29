Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 2 Passengers For Smuggling Drug Worth ₹10 Crore From Hanoi At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs arrested two passengers after seizing ₹10 crore worth drugs allegedly brought from Hanoi | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 29: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers have arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 10 crore sourced from Hanoi, Vietnam.

According to Customs sources, the officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted two passengers on the basis of spot profiling, namely Sivanesan Manickaraj and Sneha Senthilkumar, both residents of Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, suspecting that they might be carrying some contraband items after they had arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, on Tuesday from Hanoi by Vietjet Airline flight.

Contraband found in baggage

On examining their bags, Customs officers found packets containing hydroponic weed. Upon further questioning, they told the officers that the said trolley bags were of their friend Keerthi.

Greenish coloured substance in lump form, which resulted in recovery of total net weight of 10.05 kilograms of flowering or fruiting tops of cannabis plant (ganja) from Sivanesan Manickaraj and Sneha Senthilkumar, was seized on the reasonable belief that it was being smuggled into India.

Accused sent to judicial custody

Sivanesan Manickaraj and Sneha Senthilkumar were served with summons and directed to appear before the Air Customs Superintendent, Mumbai Customs. The statement of the passengers was recorded wherein they admitted that they were getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband to India.

“The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused persons disclosed involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused,” said a Customs officer.

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Advocates Birendra Yadav and Arun Gupta argued for the accused in the court, after which they were remanded to judicial custody.

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