Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 2 For Allegedly Smuggling 14 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹4.91 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs arrested two passengers arriving from Bangkok after recovering seven vacuum-sealed packets allegedly containing 14 kg of hydroponic weed worth about Rs 4.91 crore | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly smuggling 14 kg of drugs sourced from Bangkok.

The Customs officials recently intercepted Mumbai residents Rushali Bagul (26) and Azhar Hussain (34) after they arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok Don Mueang.

Upon examining their trolley bag, officers found seven vacuum-sealed plastic packets containing hydroponic weed (cannabis), a narcotic substance under the NDPS Act. The officers seized 14 kg of weed valued at around Rs 4.91 crore.

The officers additionally seized their passports, boarding passes and two mobile phones. Their statements were recorded, in which both admitted to having knowledge, possession, non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the seized goods from their possession, following which they were arrested.

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Probe At Preliminary Stage

“The preliminary investigation carried out so far and the statements given by the respondents disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused,” a Customs official said.

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