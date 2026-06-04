Mumbai Airport: CISF Nabs Chad National With USD 145,000 Worth ₹1.39 Crore In Baggage

CISF personnel intercept a foreign passenger at Mumbai airport after recovering a large amount of US currency during security checks | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 4: A man from Chad, a central African country, was apprehended by CISF personnel at Mumbai airport with about Rs 1.39 crore worth of US Dollars in his baggage, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place around midnight when the passenger was undergoing security checks at Terminal-2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, they said.

Passenger handed over to Customs

The passenger was scheduled to travel to N'Djamena, the capital of Chad, via Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airlines flight, officials said.

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During the security check, personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recovered USD 145,000 from his baggage. The passenger was subsequently handed over to the Customs authorities for further investigation, officials added.

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