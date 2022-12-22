Mumbai airport chaos: New passenger centric initiatives taken

Mumbai: After a series of complaints on social media by flyers, the Mumbai airport authorities have taken ‘passenger centric’ initiatives.

In a press release, the Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) has said it has invested in infrastructure upgradation to support the growing passenger volumes.

The peak holiday rush has already seen massive congestion at Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru international airports. After the intervention of the Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, the airport authorities at these metro airports have started measures to ease congestion.

The MIAL has said that it has deployed additional staff in the security hold areas for faster turnaround of security trays. It has also deployed additional staff to monitor the queues and prioritise senior citizens and passengers with children.

On the arrivals side, where the congestion was at the immigration counters, additional managers have been deployed for smooth flow of passengers to different counters. There is also additional manpower at self-check-in kiosks for faster check-in.

The Civil Aviation Ministry also said that it is continuously monitoring the situation. The augmentation of capacity and the measures by various airport operators will help in easing congestion in the coming days.