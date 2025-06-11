 Mumbai Air Quality Worsens: CPCB Data Shows PM10 Levels Breached On 49 Of 89 Days Between February And April 2025
Mumbai Air Quality Worsens: CPCB Data Shows PM10 Levels Breached On 49 Of 89 Days Between February And April 2025

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
Air Quality Alarms: Half of Mumbai's Days Breach PM10 Safety Limits, Reveals CPCB Data | Manasi Kamble/FPJ

Mumbai: At the time when the citizens are complaining about rising air pollution levels, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data tells that one in two days in Mumbai exceeded PM10 limits between February and April this year. The areas like Deonar, Bandra Kurla Complex and Andheri East showed particularly poor air quality.

Particulate matter (PM) levels refer to the concentration of particles suspended in the air and PM10, which are 10 micrometers or smaller in diameter, are hazardous to health. As per air quality experts, common sources of PM10 include construction dust, road dust, vehicle emissions, industrial activity, and burning of waste.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) analysed the CPCB data between February and April this year, which revealed that Mumbai experienced PM10 levels above the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) on 49 out of 89 monitored days.

According to the data analysed- in February, all the 28 monitored days were above the standard; in March, 17 out of 31 days recorded average PM10 levels above the safe limit and in April, 4 out of 30 days breached the standards, highlighting ongoing concerns about deteriorating air quality.

article-image

Bhagwan Kesbhat, Founder of Waatavaran and member of Mumbai Clean Air Network said, “Deteriorating air quality in Mumbai has become a growing concern for all. While PM2.5 poses serious health risks, the consistently high levels of PM10 at several locations cannot be overlooked and needs urgent attention as it also impacts respiratory health. The BMC has taken steps to manage construction dust, but much more needs to be done on the ground to ensure cleaner air for citizens.”

