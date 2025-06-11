Pankaja Munde Holds Meeting In Mumbai To Address River, Noise & Air Pollution In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Puts Forth Three Demands | X/@maheshklandge

Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Munde held an important meeting in Mumbai in connection with the river, noise and air pollution in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, who attended the meeting, took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the details.

"A crucial meeting was held in Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra’s Environment Minister Pankaja Munde to address critical issues like Indrayani, Pavana and Mula river pollution, along with air and noise pollution in Pimpri-Chinchwad," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA wrote.

During the meeting, Landge said officials of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) were present.

Landge said he put forth three demands during the meeting — immediate action plans to curb pollution in rivers and urban areas, strict enforcement of rules to prevent water pollution at Pavana and Bhama Askhed dams and strong action through MPCB against violators.

"We are confident that under the leadership of the Mahayuti Government, effective and long-term solutions will be implemented, including rejuvenation of the Pavana, Indrayani, and Mula rivers," he concluded.