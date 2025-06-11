 Pankaja Munde Holds Meeting In Mumbai To Address River, Noise & Air Pollution In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Puts Forth Three Demands
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePankaja Munde Holds Meeting In Mumbai To Address River, Noise & Air Pollution In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Puts Forth Three Demands

Pankaja Munde Holds Meeting In Mumbai To Address River, Noise & Air Pollution In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Puts Forth Three Demands

During the meeting, Mahesh Landge said officials of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) were present

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Pankaja Munde Holds Meeting In Mumbai To Address River, Noise & Air Pollution In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Puts Forth Three Demands | X/@maheshklandge

Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Munde held an important meeting in Mumbai in connection with the river, noise and air pollution in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, who attended the meeting, took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the details.

"A crucial meeting was held in Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra’s Environment Minister Pankaja Munde to address critical issues like Indrayani, Pavana and Mula river pollution, along with air and noise pollution in Pimpri-Chinchwad," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA wrote.

During the meeting, Landge said officials of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) were present.

Read Also
Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Expanded Into 10-Lane Superhighway To Ease Traffic Woes
article-image

Landge said he put forth three demands during the meeting — immediate action plans to curb pollution in rivers and urban areas, strict enforcement of rules to prevent water pollution at Pavana and Bhama Askhed dams and strong action through MPCB against violators.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues

"We are confident that under the leadership of the Mahayuti Government, effective and long-term solutions will be implemented, including rejuvenation of the Pavana, Indrayani, and Mula rivers," he concluded.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘RFD Project Hasn’t Stopped,’ Says Pimpri-Chinchwad Chief Shekhar Singh In Exclusive FPJ...

‘RFD Project Hasn’t Stopped,’ Says Pimpri-Chinchwad Chief Shekhar Singh In Exclusive FPJ...

Pune: Daily Traffic Nightmare At Datta Nagar Chowk In Katraj As 1 Km Takes 15 Minutes

Pune: Daily Traffic Nightmare At Datta Nagar Chowk In Katraj As 1 Km Takes 15 Minutes

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Explains Importance Of BRTS For Pimpri-Chinchwad

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Explains Importance Of BRTS For Pimpri-Chinchwad

Heartbreaking: Father Electrocuted In Field, Children Rush To Help And Also Lose Their Lives In...

Heartbreaking: Father Electrocuted In Field, Children Rush To Help And Also Lose Their Lives In...

Nashik Man Marries Bangladeshi Woman He Met On Social Media; Crime Branch Detains Both

Nashik Man Marries Bangladeshi Woman He Met On Social Media; Crime Branch Detains Both