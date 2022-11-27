Mumbai weather update: Air quality plummets to 'poor' category with AQI reaching 206, city to observe cold waves

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI down to 'poor' category, stands at 206. | File Photo

Mumbai: The air quality in Mumbai was recorded in the 'poor' category on Sunday with an AQI of 206.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 206 and remained in the poor category. The temperature has been recorded at 33°C and the humidity at 62 percent.

Winter has arrived

Meanwhile, the sudden drop in temperature (17°C) witnessed last week was due to a cold wave, after which the minimum temperature of the city sprang back to 23 °C this week. However, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature of the city will witness a drop again by Tuesday, which will remain constant, indicating the arrival of the cold season.

Last week, due to a cold wave over Maharashtra, Mumbai hit a low temperature of 17 °C, making this year’s November one of the coldest in the last decade. However, the minimum temperature witnessed a rise again this week due to a weather system in Tamil Nadu, and continued to hover between 21°C to 23°C.

The IMD has now predicted the minimum temperature to observe a drop again by the coming mid-week, after which it will remain on a constant temperature below 19 °C.

On Saturday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 23.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34.3 degrees Celsius, with 59% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 23.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34.8 degrees Celsius, with 72% relative humidity.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Malad, Mumbai: 326 · Very poor

Navy Nagar-Colaba, Mumbai: AQI 310 · Poor

Worli-Mumbai: AQI 206 · Poor

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: AQI 228 · moderate

Chembur, Mumbai: AQI 299 · Poor

Andheri, Mumbai: AQI 245 · Poor

Mazagaon, Mumbai: AQI 108 · Moderate

Borivali, Mumbai: AQI 118 · Moderate

Delhi in very poor category

Meanwhile, the national capital again breathed in a 'very poor' category of air as winter began to set in. A layer of smog prevailed over the national capital on Sunday morning as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 315, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Whereas AQI of Pune and Ahmedabad were 143, and 119 respectively.

Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms, which are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

GRAP held a meeting to discuss air quality

Amid continuing poor air quality, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) held a meeting on November 18 to review the progress of the actions implemented under Stage II along with Stage I of the GRAP in the entire NCR.

As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast provided by IMD/ IITM, the overall air quality is likely to fluctuate largely between 'Poor' to the lower end of the 'Very Poor' categories in the next few days. The predominant surface wind is predicted to be coming from the North/North-West direction in Delhi, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

The Sub-Committee of the Commission is closely watching the situation and will review the air quality scenario accordingly.